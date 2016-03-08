Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Ronaldo important career advice

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight champion, is a great friend of Cristiano Ronaldo The Russian MMA fighter spoke about CR7 and the balance between physical fitness and the career of a top sportsman in an interview with Russia Today (via ilposticipo.it).



"Well, you know, it's hard to leave something you've done all your life. But it doesn't matter if you want to retire or not, there will come a time if you don't leave the sport, the sport will leave you," he said.



"If you do not leave at the right time, you will be left behind, because there will be new champions, younger and more motivated boys. And at the end of your career, you won't have the same motivations and hunger you had when you started. No one stays on top forever, so it is important to retire at the right time.



"How old is Ronaldo? 34? At 35 he will not have the same reaction times and the same physical form. And no matter if you are Cristiano or Khabib, someone will take your place. My advice to him, which also applies to me, is to retire at the right time," Nurmagomedov concluded.