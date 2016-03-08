Khashoggi murder: Milan and Juventus urged to boycott Supercup in Saudi Arabia
26 October at 20:05Activists and organizations fighting for human rights, including Amnesty International, have called on Juventus and Milan to boycott the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled on January 13 next year.
In the appeal, the country is accused of wanting to 'redo its image' through sport and organizations have also requested tennis players like Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal to not perform in Saudi Arabia.
The former Italian minister of sport, Luca Lotti, wrote on Facebook: "The terrifying news of the horrible death of the journalist Khashoggi leaves me astonished. The international civil community must make its voice heard, at all levels."
"I believe that even the Italian sports world cannot and should not hold back. The decision to play the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia must be blocked immediately. What happened in the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul cannot be passed over in silence.
"As a member of parliament, as a former Minister of sport and as an Italian citizen, I appeal to the Lega Calcio to reconsider the decision to play the Juventus-Milan match in Saudi Arabia and invite the government to make every effort to prevent Italian football from writing a page of rejection in the defense of values and human rights," he concluded.
