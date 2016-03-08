Khedira admits he wanted to quit football after debut season at Juventus
09 June at 16:55During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has revealed that he gave serious consideration to the idea of retiring from football after his debut season in Turin. Here is what he had to say:
“I do not know if my Juventus teammates will cheer for Germany, but they respect us a lot. Maybe Buffon. I am a great admirer of his and I hope he can reciprocate.
“I thought about quitting football altogether because I was not happy after my first season at Juventus. I felt I could no longer play at the highest level. I was sustaining too many injuries and suffering a lot of tiredness. I started again with a personal dietician and specialists who take care of every aspect of my fitness. I invested in myself and came back as I had hoped.
“After the World Cup win in Brazil, we want to win again. We are hungry and we show it by continuing to win titles season after season with our club sides. We have many excellent young players who compliment us older guys very well.”
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
