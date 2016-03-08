Khedira and Mandzukic face uncertain futures following Allegri's departure

Max Allegri’s departure from Juventus might well not be the last.



After the arrival of Maurizio Sarri two players once considered irreplaceable under Allegri, Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic, face uncertain futures in Turin.



However, the two players could prove difficult for Juventus to sell, both have high wage bills, having recently both signing new contracts and they are on the wrong side of 30, thus they will not guarantee large amounts of income.



It is believed that Ronaldo will play as the central striker in Sarri’s 4-3-3, thus forcing Mandzukic out of the side, while it is unsure whether Khedira will be given the playtime that was afforded to him by the 5 time league winner after the arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free.



Ramsey signed for Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and was a mainstay in the Gunners midfielder ever since, asides from 2 loan deals back to Cardiff and Nottingham Forest.