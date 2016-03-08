Khedira and Ramsey at risk as Juve evaluate Champions League squad list
03 January at 16:30
As the Christmas break has come to an end, Juventus are preparing for the second half of the season, which is expected to be a tough one. In addition to the Scudetto fight with Inter, the Bianconeri will also try to get as far as possible in the Champions League.
Although there is quite some time to go until the first leg against Lyon will take place (February 26th), Juve will soon have to hand in their Champions League squad list to UEFA. As reported by Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), two players in particular are at risk.
Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira. The former doesn't guarantee an adequate continuity from a physical point of view, but his quality when fit remains very high. However, should the German give more positive answers, Sarri might pick him instead.
Therefore, it will be a battle between the two players until the manager makes his final decision. Although none of them are starters for the time being, it will be an important decision.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Although there is quite some time to go until the first leg against Lyon will take place (February 26th), Juve will soon have to hand in their Champions League squad list to UEFA. As reported by Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), two players in particular are at risk.
Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira. The former doesn't guarantee an adequate continuity from a physical point of view, but his quality when fit remains very high. However, should the German give more positive answers, Sarri might pick him instead.
Therefore, it will be a battle between the two players until the manager makes his final decision. Although none of them are starters for the time being, it will be an important decision.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments