Khedira atrial arrhythmia: recovery time revealed

20 February at 12:00
Sami Khedira has been forced to skip tonight's Champions League clash between Juve and Atletico Madrid. The German has been diagnosed with an atrial arrhythmia which he is now monitoring in Turin.

Italian papers confirm what we reported last night: the player will undergo surgery and is likely to remain out of action for at least one month. His life is not under threat but, of course, he will have to take his time before getting back to action.

