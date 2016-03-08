Khedira could undergo same surgery as Lichtsteiner
19 February at 23:30Juventus star Sami Khedira could reportedly undergo the same surgery that Stephan Lichtsteiner underwent in 2015.
Khedira has been diagnosed with a heart condition called atrial arrhythmia and he will miss the bianconeri's clash against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League tomorrow.
A report from IlBianconero states that Khedira could undergo the same sort of surgery that Lichtsteiner underwent when he had encountered a heart problem back 2015.
The Swiss remained out for 38 days after surgery, before he came back to action. For Khedira, the issue is chronic and can be treated surgically by operating on the pulmonary veins.
This type of procedure involves the surgical isolation or radiofrequency of the pulmonary veins from the left atrium in order to reduce the so-called "hot spots" present at the origin of the pulmonary veins and from which the arrhythmia is believed to start.
