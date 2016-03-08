Khedira: "I can't sleep, the criticism is justified"
29 June at 13:10Germany was eliminated from the World Cup already in the group stage and the players have since then received lots of criticism. In an interview with Bild, Khedira spoke about the situation.
"None of us arrived in Russia at top condition, but I don't want to criticize my teammates. I can't explain it, in Turin I played probably the best season of my life, everything was perfect, then I arrived in Russia and I played so poorly against Mexico and South Korea.
"This has never happened to me, I have to understand why, and the criticism we have received is justified. I've tried to sleep, but I couldn't do it, I just woke up over and over again.
"I can't understand what happened, it hurts. It's unbearable to think that the tournament will last for another two weeks, while we will stay home.
"I'm so sorry for the supporters who supported us, I just want to apologize."
