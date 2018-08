Juventus star Sami Khedira has shared a picture on Instagram ahead of the first official game of the season against Chievo: “I am looking forward to beginning a new season, there is a great feeling in this new Juve. It’s great to play again with Cristiano Ronaldo after the time we spent at Real Madrid. This summer, however, was one of the most difficult of my career. I played the worse games of my career at the World Cup and that’s too bad. We didn’t work as a team and we were rightly eliminated. Critics towards me and the team are more than justified.”