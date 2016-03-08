Khedira recovers for Juventus ahead of Young Boys clash

Juventus will face Young Boys Bern tomorrow in their second Champions League fixture and will be able to count on Sami Khedira, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa have not been called up by Massimiliano Allegri.



Khedira has recovered from his muscular injury and will be regularly available for the Bianconeri tomorrow after several weeks out of action. Meanwhile, Douglas Costa is still absent with an ankle injury.



Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo will also be unavailable, but not for injury reasons, rather because of the red card he received against Valencia. The Portuguese phenomenon got a one-match ban and will be back to face his former side Manchester United later on in the group stages.



Khedira has been an important part of Allegri's side since arriving at the club in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer. Since then the German international has collected more than a hundred appearances for the club and helped the team win three Serie A titles.