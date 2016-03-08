Kjaer reveals why he joined AC Milan and elaborated on relationship with Ibrahimovic
17 January at 19:40Simon Kjaer joined AC Milan a couple of days ago on a loan deal from Sevilla with the Rossoneri obtaining an option to buy the player at the end of the season. The Danish defender spoke to Sportmediaset (via milanlive.it) about the reasons his reasons for joining the club as well as his relationship with the other winter arrival Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
"I came to Milan to play. I want to help immediately. It was important for me to play in the Coppa Italia right away," he said.
Many fans and media have wondered about the relationship between Kjaer and his current teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, given that the two have previously quarrelled on numerous occasions, both at international level with their national team as well as on club level when Manchester United faced Fenerbahce in the Europa League.
"There is no problem between us. We are at Milan for the same reason: to play and go back to winning. Obviously it is better to have someone like Ibra as a partner rather than an opponent," Kjaer added.
In the meantime, the Danish international is in the running for a starting spot already in Milan's next matchup against Udinese on Sunday, as he could replace Mateo Musacchio in the line-up. The last time Kjaer started in a Serie A match was in Atalanta-Udinese at the end of October last year.
