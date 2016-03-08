Klopp clears Liverpool’s stance over Roma’s interest in Shaqiri
22 January at 18:55English Premier League outfit Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his club will listen to only concrete offers for winger Xherdan Shaqiri.
It was reported earlier that Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing the former Bayern Munich winger in the January transfer window but their loan bid was rejected by the current European champions.
Klopp, while talking to the media as quoted by Calciomercato.com, suggested that he is open to letting the Switzerland international leave the club in January if a substantial offer arrives.
"In December and January, why should I think of giving someone a player?” asked Klopp. “I don't understand this. It's not a question of Shaqiri or someone. That applies to everyone. If someone came to us and asked us in an interesting way, which did not happen, maybe if they want it desperately, we will think about it. But there is no such offer yet.”
