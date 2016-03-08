Klopp confirms Salah will miss second leg, Roma gives his player hope

06 May at 13:30
Jürgen Klopp confirmed that Mo Salah will miss Liverpool’s second leg against Barcelona, despite earlier reports that the player would be fit, but he did confirm Salah will return for the title decider vs Wolves.

The Liverpool boss also called on his player to call on the memory on Roma’s Champions League quarterfinal last year when they overcame a 3 – 1 first leg deficit to progress.

“They [Roma last season after defeating Barcelona in the quarter-finals] had 3-1 away. They scored an away goal that we didn’t do.
“It gives us that hope. I don’t want to sit here and give any reason to the Barcelona players to be any more motivated though.
“We have to make a lot of decisions. Tomorrow night is the third game in six days.
“Barcelona changed 11 positions at the weekend. We cannot compare ourselves to Roma or anyone else but we don’t have to.
“We will see what the outcome is.”
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.