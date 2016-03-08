Klopp confirms Salah will miss second leg, Roma gives his player hope

Jürgen Klopp confirmed that Mo Salah will miss Liverpool’s second leg against Barcelona, despite earlier reports that the player would be fit, but he did confirm Salah will return for the title decider vs Wolves.



The Liverpool boss also called on his player to call on the memory on Roma’s Champions League quarterfinal last year when they overcame a 3 – 1 first leg deficit to progress.



“They [Roma last season after defeating Barcelona in the quarter-finals] had 3-1 away. They scored an away goal that we didn’t do.

“It gives us that hope. I don’t want to sit here and give any reason to the Barcelona players to be any more motivated though.

“We have to make a lot of decisions. Tomorrow night is the third game in six days.

“Barcelona changed 11 positions at the weekend. We cannot compare ourselves to Roma or anyone else but we don’t have to.

“We will see what the outcome is.”



