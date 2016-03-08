Klopp confirms Shaqiri out of Liverpool Champions League squad for security reasons

Klopp Liverpool
05 November at 13:10
Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri won’t travel to Belgrade to face Red Star tomorrow. The Reds’ winger is still in the middle of a storm for his goal celebration against Serbia last June. The former Inter star put his hands together to form what looked like a double-headed eagle similar to the one on the Albanian flag. The gestures risked inflaming political tensions in the Balkans among Serbian nationalists and ethnic Albanians. 

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp confirmed:

“We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen, we want to go there and be focused 100 per cent on football and not have to think about anything else, that’s all.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.