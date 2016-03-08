Klopp confirms Shaqiri out of Liverpool Champions League squad for security reasons

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri won’t travel to Belgrade to face Red Star tomorrow. The Reds’ winger is still in the middle of a storm for his goal celebration against Serbia last June. The former Inter star put his hands together to form what looked like a double-headed eagle similar to the one on the Albanian flag. The gestures risked inflaming political tensions in the Balkans among Serbian nationalists and ethnic Albanians.



Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp confirmed:



“We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen , we want to go there and be focused 100 per cent on football and not have to think about anything else, that’s all.





