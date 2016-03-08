Klopp could join Napoli because of coffee

Jurgen Klopp could have joined Napoli in summer 2013 before Aurelio De Laurentiis hired Rafa Benitez, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.



The Italian paper claims Klopp was one of the options for Napoli with Aurelio De Laurentiis who spoke to the at the time Borussia Dortmund boss.



Klopp had travelled to Napoli in the 2012/13 season to face the Azzurri in Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and the German was captured by the atmosphere of the city and the stadium as well as the coffee that he was offered in the stands of the San Paolo before the end of the game that saw Napoli beat his Borussia Dortmund side 2-1.



Il Corriere dello Sport also reports that Ancelotti could have joined Liverpool before Klopp’s arrival at Anfield Road in 2015. Tomorrow’s clash at the San Paolo could saw the German sitting on Napoli’s bench and Ancelotti in charge of Liverpool.

