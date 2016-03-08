Klopp: "Deserved defeat, Napoli played better"
03 October at 23:50Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, spoke to Sky Sport after his side lost the away game against Napoli, although it took 90 minutes for the hosts to break the deadlock.
"Yes, a well-deserved defeat, I have no problem saying this. Their goalkeeper did well, with a bit of luck, we could have equalized. We played the match we wanted, Napoli, though, played better than us.
"We failed in the second half, they always played forward and we did not have the right moments to hit on the counter. It was a complicated match, tough until the end," Klopp concluded.
Lorenzo Insigne scored the decisive goal in the last minute of regular time as Callejon found him with a beautiful low-driven cross. All Insigne had to do was dive for the ball with his leg. Substitute Mertens was also heavily involved in the goal as he was responsible for a great flick to Callejon in the build-up.
