Klopp gives Can hope but Juve set to announce signing of Liverpool star
12 May at 10:10While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given hope to Liverpool fans about Emre Can, the German's immiment move to Juventus is already a done deal.
The 24-year-old Can has long been a target for the Old Lady and joined Liverpool from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 12 million euros. Since then, the German has become a vital player for the Reds and had been important for them this season too. He appeared 26 times this season, scoring thrice and assisting four times. He is currently nursing a back injury which can keep him out of the World Cup.
In pre-game press conference ahead of the Reds' game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Klopp said: "There is no news, good or bad about his contract. We are still negotiating. If he accepted something, you would know everything like before".
While Klopp has given some hope, but Can's entourage has already given a green light to Juventus to complete a move for their player. They will travel to Turin to finalise the deal after months of negotiations.
He will sign a five-year long contract at Turin and will earn 5 million euros a season. And while there have been rumors of the inclusion of a release clause, it isn't confirmed yet.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
