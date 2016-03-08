Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, has spoken about their leaders’ position in the table and the situation of the Champions League group during the press conference, after the win against Red Star: “At the top of the group? Isn’t a surprise for you if I say that it hasn’t ended yet, is it? It will be exciting until the end, but we knew it since the day of the draw. Our win against Red Star still doesn’t tell much about how the group will end, it will be tough for everyone”.



“This is Champions League – Klopp has continued, - a very hard competition. I expect a complicated game in Belgrade too, as it was last year against Maribor. We won 7-0, but it was twice as difficult in the return match. It won’t be an easy game: have you seen Napoli? They’ve already had this experience”.