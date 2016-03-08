Klopp hints at Cristiano Ronaldo's importance in Juve Champions League dream
05 April at 18:00Jurgen Klopp has given an interview in which he discussed Liverpool's place in the Premier League title race; as well as taking time to discuss the UEFA Champions League and weighing up several of the threats to their pursuit of the continent's biggest club competition.
"Manchester City seems to be the best team in the world, that's right. Barça had some problems against Villarreal on Tuesday, but still made the draw work. Juventus seems quite impressive in Italy, but you do not know exactly how the Champions League will be if Cristiano Ronaldo can not play.
"Man City? They look a little more stable than other teams, but that does not mean they will win all their matches."
City and Klopp's Liverpool are currently doing battle for the league title; with just one point separating the two sides atop the table with just six games left to play.
