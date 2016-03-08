Klopp: 'Juventus the best squad I have ever seen...'
15 February at 13:00Champions League football is set to return next week with four matches planned between Tuesday and Wednesday, including the big matchup between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. The coach of the Reds Jurgen Klopp spoke to The Guardian (via tuttosport.it) about his club's Champions League ambitions as well as who he sees as favourites in the race for the trophy.
"Before the season began my favourites to win the Champions League were Juventus but obviously I don't watch enough Italian football because I can't understand how they are not at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead," the German coach said.
"They have the best squad I've ever seen in my entire life, with quality players, it's crazy. Bayern are also good and, if everyone is doing well, PSG is equally incredible. And you can never leave out Barcelona or Manchester City.
"I have no idea where we can go but at the moment there is no need to think about it because we have to focus on Atletico. What I do know, though, is that last year we showed we could beat the best. It does not mean that we will do it again but that we can. There are many strong teams out there and you have to be ready to fight, then it's also a matter of luck, to win you need that too," Klopp concluded.
And while, as mentioned, Jurgen Klopp will face off against Diego Simeone in an intriguing European tie, Juventus will have to wait for their premiere in knock-out stage for another week, as they will face Lyon away from home on February 26.
After years of struggles in the Champions League and failures to go all the way, the Bianconeri are hoping that this year could be the right one to prevail. However, Maurizio Sarri's team is facing unexpected troubles in Serie A and it remains to be seen how the team will be capable of reacting on two fronts, in contrast to what was needed from them in the past couple of years, with the Scudetto race decided months in advance.
