Klopp meets Napoli star who snubbed Liverpool move for Sarri
02 October at 12:19Jurgen Klopp is set to meet Napoli star Piotr Zielinski at the San Paolo tomorrow night when Liverpool will be facing Napoli in the second game of the group stage of the Uefa Champions League.
The German manager is a long time admirer of the Poland International who came close to joining the Reds three years ago, before he swapped Udinese with Napoli.
Maurizio Sarri persuaded the talented midfielder to join him at the San Paolo after that they had been working together at Empoli but Zielinski is aware of the interest of Klopp.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, when they met in Dublin before a friendly game between Napoli and Liverpool last summer Zielinski thanked Klopp for the respect and the interest that the German has always had in him.
With the Poland International who is in talks to sign a new contract with Napoli, tomorrow Klopp and Zielinski will meet again at the San Paolo hoping to finally work together one day.
