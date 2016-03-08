Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the interesting clash with Napoli at San Paolo.

"Some of our changes are due to the opponent and the many games we have played, we certainly expect a good result, it will be a fantastic match."

Klopp also praised Ancelotti's side, acknowledging their strengths up front despite the change of formation.

"Napoli is a great team. They are an offensive team with great talent and they play at home with the desire to win, even if they have changed the formation."

The game will kick off at 21:00, and Napoli will look to get their first win of the group stage, having only drawn against Red Star Belgrade away from home. Liverpool, on the other hand, are coming from a great win against PSG, as Firmino scored the winner late in the game.

