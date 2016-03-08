Klopp: ‘No problem with Salah’ - video

Mohammed Salah has had a good start to the season with two goals in the opening six games of the current campaign. The former Roma star netted three in the first six games of last season and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes there is no reason to say that the Egyptian star is going through a goal-crisis.



“Everybody expect that [Salah to score] but it’s not our case. We want him to score as much goals as possible, that’s how it is.”



“It’s normal that everybody expect that. Two goals in six games? Wow, that’s a crisis. That’s how it is, nobody remembers that so it’s really no problem.”



