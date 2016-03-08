Klopp talks 'cruel and brutal' Ramos tackle on Salah in Champions League Final

Preseason training is in full swing for European clubs, which includes a tour across the United States for several top clubs of the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Primeira Liga. Liverpool are one such outfit and are taking part in the International Champions Cup with matches against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and Manchester United.



Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to media on the trip and most recently he returned to the Champions League final. The Liverpool manager has not yet digested the injury of Salah caused by a foul by Sergio Ramos:



"If you are concerned with the action and you are not a Real Madrid fan, then you will think that it is cruel and brutal."



“Sergio Ramos said many things that I did not like, he said it was a normal contrast, but for me it is not like that, it was not normal ".



Liverpool have their preseason match against Manchester United left on the calendar before starting the season against West Ham.

