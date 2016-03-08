“It's the biggest change I've ever seen in such a short period of time. Wow. The style is completely different. What a manager he is, to be honest," Klopp began.

"I've been a supporter of his since his days at Napoli. It's an outstanding football, and he's managed to do it despite an interrupted pre-season. Eden (Hazard), Giroud and Kante were not there. Starting the season and you see immediately the impact? All my respect. It’s really good to watch. Good job so far."

The German also named Chelsea as a strong side for the league title, claiming that they should not be in Man City's shadows.

"People were always talking about City being clear, and completely forgot Chelsea. This team is really experienced. It won the title before, 80 per cent won it twice, and they know how it works. That’s a really strong football team.”

Chelsea have started their season in a strong manner, winning five of their first six league games, drawing the most recent one away at West Ham.

