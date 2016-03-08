Klopp, Sarri, Pochettino: how much the new manager will cost Juventus?
24 May at 18:30Juventus are in talks to replace Massimiliano Allegri but the Old Lady haven't chosen their next manager yet. Maurizio Sarri, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp have all been linked with the Juventus job. Italian media claim Sarri is currently in pole position as the Chelsea boss has already spoken with Andrea Agnelli and Fabio Paratici.
Although Italian media claim that Sarri will be sacked after the Europa League final, Il Corriere dello Sport adds that Chelsea are still uncertain about the future of their manager. Should they decide to retain him in South West London, Juventus would need to pay € 7-8 million to secure his services.
The situation of Klopp and Pochettino is slightly different. The Argentinean manager is a more likely option than the Liverpool boss. "Poch" has a release clause of € 30 million that the Spurs' board is not likely to cut even in case Tottenham win the Champions League. As for Klopp, the German is probably the less likely option for Juventus as his desire is to try to win the Premier League with Liverpool. Theoretically, however, Juve could discuss a contract with Reds' boss if they'd pay his € 32 million release clause.
Pep Guardiola has also been strongly linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium but Manchester City have strongly denied reports about an agreement between their boss and the Old Lady of Italian football. Meantime, according to Sky Sports Uk, José Mourinho has declined Juventus' offer.
Who is going to be the next Juventus manager?
