Klopp sends warning to Sarri ahed of Liverpool-Chelsea - video

12 April at 20:40
Liverpool and Chelsea will play a key Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon with both clubs that are still in the race for their targets. The Reds are chasing their first domestic title since 1990 while the Blues want to reach a Champions League placement which can also be vital for Maurizio Sarri to keep his job in South West London at the end of the season. Klopp held a pre-match press conference and warned the Blues ahead of their meeting at Anfield Road next weekend.

Watch the video below:

