Klopp to Juventus is still a possibility, German has €32 million release clause

24 May at 14:45
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly still in the hunt for Jurgen Klopp, who will take his Liverpool side in the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham.

Managers like Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino have been linked with a move to Juve, but Tuttosport say that Klopp's move to Juventus isn't quite out of the equation yet.

Reports last month had linked the German to the Old Lady and the fresh report from TS states that Klopp has a 32 million euros release clause and his future could depend a lot on the result of the Champions League final against Spurs on the 1st of June.

 

