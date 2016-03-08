Klopps heaps praise on ‘difficult’ Napoli
20 September at 15:10English Premier League giants Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.
The Reds suffered a rather surprising 2-0 defeat against the Naples-based club in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday with goals from veteran striker Dries Mertens and new comer Fernando Llorente.
Klopp, who guided Liverpool to their sixth Champions League title last season with a win against league rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final, was extremely impressed with what he saw from the Carlo Ancelotti’s men during the tie.
“We played a good, mature match against a difficult opponent,” said Klopp as per Corriere dello Sport while talking to the media ahead of the league fixture against Chelsea. “It is not possible to dominate a match against Napoli. They are a great team, with good players behind and in the midfield as well. It is not an easy team to deal with and certainly it is not a team against whom you expect to score two or three goals.”
It was the second consecutive year where Napoli got the better of Liverpool while playing at home in the Champions League.
Last season as well the Serie A outfit got defeated Klopp’s side, courtesy 90th minute striker from winger Lorenzo Insigne.
However, Napoli now turned their attention to league competition where they will face Lecce on Sunday in an away fixture.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments