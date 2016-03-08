Kluivert confident he can be successful at AS Roma

Justin Kluivert has went on to reveal that he will be more successful at AS Roma.



“I don’t feel like a second choice, nor a first choice. I’m kind of in the middle ground, but I’ve already noticed that I’m becoming more complete as a player,” Kluivert explained to AD.



“There was a lot of talent at Ajax, but there are a lot of experienced players at Roma and on the pitch we’re asked to do things that are different to what I was used to.



“The Coach [Eusbebio Di Francesco] likes me to play a little more inside, closer to the striker. When you don’t have the ball you need to stay compact with the rest of the team, then you spread out as soon as you have the ball.



“I’m working hard and I think I’m getting better. I’m sure I’ll be successful. I want to be an important player this season. I didn’t expect to be a regular starter at this point, I just want to improve and I’m learning a lot. I’m trying to get used to playing a different style of football as soon as possible.”