Kluivert dents Tottenham hopes, agrees to join Roma
03 June at 11:45Ajax sensation Justin Kluivert is set to dent hopes of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur by prefering to join Italian side AS Roma instead.
Kluivert is one the most wanted youngsters across Europe and has attracted interest from a host of clubs across the continent. This season, the Dutchman impressed for Ajax, scoring ten times and racking up a tally of five assists in 30 Eredivise appearances for the club.
Corriere dello Sport say that Kluivert will chose Roma over Tottenham, something which was reported by CalcioMercato earlier.
It is believed that Tottenham made an offer of about 25 million euros for Kluivert and before Roma could look at pricing themselves out of the deal, Kluivert made the decision to accept a similar offer from the giallorossi.
Kluivert feels that Roma is the place for his football education to continue and his will for the club has dented a big blow to Tottenham's hopes of getting him.
