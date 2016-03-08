Kluivert: 'Happy for Ajax, but I have no regrets'

Justin Kluivert looks ahead without looking back. The Dutch Roma winger spoke to the newspaper Dagblad about his former team Ajax' success against his league rival Juventus."It is wonderful to see Ajax performing well in the Champions League, I'm very happy for my former teammates and I wish them the best. It is natural to think that I could have been there, too, but I touched the quarter-finals here with Roma. I took a certain path and I have no regrets," he stated.