Kluivert: 'I've become a more complete player at Roma'
04 September at 15:55Roma starlet Patrick Kluivert has revealed that he has become a more complete player ever since he arrived at the club.
Kluivert joined the club from Ajax in the summer of 2018 and while he didn't play much last season under Eusebio di Francesco and Claudio Ranieri, he has started both of the games so far this season.
In an interview that the Dutchman gave to ad.nl, he talked about how his time at Roma has been so far.
He said: "Ajax? I've seen all of Ajax's games, I've been so proud of the boys. They played well, no other team did as much as they did. Of course I sometimes thought I could play in that team. But I chose Rome knowingly.
"What I learned at Ajax in ten years I can still do it, but now I've become much more complete. Don't dribble all the time, I give the energies the right way and I have a better overview. Tactically I grew up. This makes me a better footballer.
"Last season? I have often only played twenty or ten minutes, in this season I started both championship matches in the initial formation. On Sunday I was even allowed to be a holder against Lazio. I never played such important challenges last season. So everything is going in the right direction ".
Go to comments