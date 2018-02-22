‘Kluivert to snub Man Utd, Barcelona, Dolberg wanted by Spurs’
24 May at 13:40Former Inter and Holland star Andy Van Der Meyde talked to TeleRadioStereo about the latest transfer negotiations.
Several compatriots of Van Der Meyde are wanted by top European clubs and the former Netherland star has released a very interesting update: “I think Justin Kluivert will join Roma. Barcelona and Manchester United want him but everybody in Holland know he will play with Roma next season. I think he should remain for one more season in Amsterdam but let’s see what happens. Roma have many talented players. Karsdorp is one of them. He was unlucky last season but he will prove to be one of the best players in his position next season.”
“Ajax have many promising players. De Ligt is wanted by Manchester City and Dolberg is monitored by Tottenham. He has had a difficult season but I think both of them will move to the Premier League in the summer.”
