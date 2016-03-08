Kluivert wants fans to give De Ligt time

Roma star and Matthijs de Ligt's compatriot Justin Kluivert has urged fans and media to give the Juventus defender some time to settle into the Serie A.



De Ligt has endured a tough start to life at Juve and he has also struggled for the Dutch national team in the recent two friendlies.



But his former teammate Kluivert has jumped in support of him. In an interview that he gave to ​De Telegraafin, he said: ​ "I have read that even he was told he left too soon, come on. You have to get used to a new situation, a new team.



"Not all is well within a week. It does not work like that. There is no one too early or too late. I myself have experienced that you have to get used to it. Give it time ".