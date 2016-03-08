Koeman has 'pro-Barcelona clause' in Dutch contract
20 October at 17:10Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman reportedly has a 'pro-Barcelona clause' in his contract with the Oranje.
Koeman is a Barcelona legend and hasn't been a manager of the club in the past. He has managed Southampton and Everton in the Premier League, but his stint with the latter was not something to be proud of.
Currently in-charge of the Dutch national team, Koeman has been overseeing an Oranje revival. Nico-Jan Hoogma, the sporting director of the Dutch national team has now revealed that Koeman has a clause about joining his former club in his current contract.
He said: "Ronald has always indicated that he wants to become a coach in Barcelona one day. We'll see what happens. Agreements have been reached on this topic, but they will have to pay if he wants to leave."
The clause will allow Koeman to free himself from the Dutch national team contract after the Euros of 2020- for which the Dutch have already qualified for recently.
Koeman's contract will expire in 2024 but if he pays the clause he can free himself to go and train the blaugrana from the next summer onwards.
Now 56, Koeman was at Barca for six years as a player from 1989 to 1995 and he has previously been an assistant coach at the Nou Camp club. He was there for a two-year period from 1998 to 2000.
Go to comments