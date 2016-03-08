Koke fires Juventus a warning: 'We fight every game like it is a final'
19 February at 22:05Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has hauled the Los Rojiblancos troops forward, saying that they play every game as if it were a final.
Koke is set to be a part of the Atleti side that will lock horns with Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano tomorrow in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Koke was recently talking to the press ahead of the game in Madrid against the bianconeri. He revealed that Atletico will treat every game as a final and he will give his all.
He said: "We want to go forward in the Champions League, we play with the style of Atletico Madrid , we do not have an Italian or Spanish style. We play every game as if it were a final, I feel good , I can play 90 minutes, giving the team what they need."
The Spaniard has appeared 17 times in the La Liga this season, scoring twice. He has appeared five times in the Champions League, scoring twice and assisting once.
