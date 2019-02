Atletico Madrid star Koke reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's five gesture towards Atletico Madrid fans last night.Speaking with media in the mixed zone after the final whistle, the Spaniard said: "I don't know why Cristiano did that gesture. Maybe he wanted to greet somebody". The Juventus striker hit back at Atletico Madrid fans during the game and r epeated the five gesture in the mixed zone after the final whistle.