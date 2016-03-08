Kolarov hails influence of 'critical' De Rossi at Roma
25 January at 21:45Roma star Aleksandar Kolarov has hailed the influence of Daniele de Rossi at the club, saying that he is very 'critical' for the club.
Kolarov joined Roma from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and has been an important player for the giallorossi since then. He has appeared 71 times for the club since joining from the current Premier League champions.
Kolarov was talking to the AS Roma website and he talked about the influence of Daniele de Rossi at the club.
He said: "He is critical. In my career I have seen so few fans and so attached to the team in which he plays. I now give everything for Rome, but I can never say that I am more De Rossi's Romanist.
"I've never seen someone so attached to the shirt. He is essential in the locker room, even when he does not play. And now that he is returning to the field, he immediately feels."
The 33-year-old Kolarov has has appeared in 18 Serie A games this season, scoring five times and assisting once.
