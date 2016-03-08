Kolarov: ‘I knew I’d score for Roma in the derby sooner or later’
29 September at 18:30Aleksandar Kolarov scored an important goal for Roma today as the Giallorossi defeated Lazio 3-1 in the Stadio Olimpico. Kolarov scored a well-struck free-kick to put Roma 2-1 up, shortly after Ciro Immobile scored after a mistake from Fazio allowed him to go one-on-one with Robin Olsen.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Kolarov said the following:
“It was important to win for ourselves; I was already convinced that we were strong but today we wanted it more. I'm happy for the fans and for the team; and also for myself. Goals with both Lazio and Rome? I try to always do my best, I knew I would have scored in the derby in Giallorossi sooner or later.
“Embrace with Di Francesco? He is a brother to me. Maybe it took a while, this year the crisis came earlier than last year, maybe it took this to give us a shock and win the derby.
“I am happy for Pellegrini, he is a young and strong player, he has a lot of pressure on his shoulders but he has shown he knows how to stand.”
