Kompany to miss his own testimonial due to injury

Former Manchester City captain and club legend Vincent Kompany is set to miss his own testimonial game due to injury.



Kompany left Man City this summer after his contract at the club ran out. He joined Anderlecht as the club's manager and player. But he was removed as the manager and now is acting as a player only.



Ahead of his testimonial game against Premier League All Stars XI later today, the Belgian announced that he has been ruled out due to an injury.



He said: "I got hurt, I can't go on the field: a sign of destiny, as often that has happened to me."