Having featured for France with the under-20s in 2013, winning the World Cup, Kondogbia has now decided to change team after failing to break out with the senior side. The midfielder will be ready to feature for his new national team during the African cup of nations in 2019.

Geoffrey Kondogbia, the former Inter midfielder whose currently at Valencia, has chosen to play for the national team of Central African Republic.