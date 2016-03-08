Koscielny refuses to travel for USA pre-season tour with Arsenal: the details

11 July at 14:15
French veteran defender Laurent Koscielny has refused to go on a pre-season tour with his club Arsenal amidst links with a move away to France.

The 33-year-old has been liked with a move to French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux after failing to keep his place in the playing eleven during the 2018-19 season.

However, in a turn of events, Koscielny, who has a contract till 2020 with the North London-based club, refused to travel with the team for the pre-season tour to the United States.

Following the development, Arsenal issued a statement saying: "We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Koscielny has been a pillar in the Arsenal’s defensive line since 2010 where he has played 353 games for the club and won two FA Cup titles.

