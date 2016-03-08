Kouame predicts bright future for Piatek at AC Milan

Piatek Kouame Biraschi Genoa
22 January at 21:00
Genoa striker Christian Kouamé spoke to Sky Italia about his side's defeat to AC Milan, as well as Piatek's move to the San Siro. 
 
"The defeat against Milan? We missed our fans. Playing at 15:00 wasn't easy, we are used to playing with our fans. I'm sad to hear that Piatek will leave, he's a great friend. 
 
"I wish him well and I hope he can give his best at Milan. He is very strong in my opinion, he can do great things. He's a player that always sees the goal, that's his main strength," he concluded. 
 

