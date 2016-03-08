Koulibaly and Allan on Sarri's Juve wish-list, Guardiola and Chiesa stay with their respective clubs: The top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hinted that he will be with the Citizens next season thus squashing the Juve rumors. The bianconeri were said to be strongly after Guardiola but the ex-Barcelona boss seems happy to stay on in Manchester. Also, Fiorentina announced that Juve and Inter target Federico Chiesa will be staying on in Florence despite the strong interest in him. With Rocco Commisso inching closer to acquiring 'la viola', Chiesa would become the face of the new project hence him being viewed as untouchable.



With Pep Guardiola pretty much confirming his stay in England, Juve seem close to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. If in fact the ex-Napoli coach does join the bianconeri, Kalidou Koulibaly and Allan will become top targets for Fabio Paratici according to Tuttosport as well as reports in France.



