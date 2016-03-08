"I think that Chelsea fans can expect good football from him, because he's a great coach. I feel sorry because he's no longer the Napoli coach, but now we have Ancelotti, who's another great manager and we know we can win with him.

"I hope he [Sarri] can win something with Chelsea, because he is a great coach. I think the club has to give him some time, because he will change the way the team plays football. In Naples, both players and fans fell in love with his game and I think in London the same thing will happen," Koulibaly concluded ¨