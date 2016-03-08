Koulibaly: 'I want a trophy with Napoli, Higuain made some wrong choices'
18 April at 11:00Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli defender and one of the best central players in the world, spoke to the Corriere Della Sera about the season and his future:
"If I'm the strongest of them all? No, I've grown compared to five years ago but I still haven't won anything. You get big when you have trophies, I hope to achieve this here at Napoli. This year would be great and we will try, otherwise next season it is.
"The market? I'm a Napoli player and I will give one hundred per cent to win something with this shirt. The market is full of talk, I prefer facts, which then help us win.
"Arsenal? To advance we'll need nastiness, concentration and head. We know how to do it and we strongly believe in it, the whole city must keep up with it.
"Higuain? He was and remains a champion, but perhaps he made some wrong choices. Here he was a god," he concluded.
