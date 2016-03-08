Koulibaly: 'If I will stay at Napoli? I don't know...'
24 June at 12:00Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and even Juventus have been lining up for Kalidou Koulibaly in recent weeks. However, Napoli are not willing to let go of the defender, unless an incredible offer arrives.
In fact, the dream of the Partenopei is to partner up Koulibaly with Manolas, with whom they have an agreement, while the negotiations with Roma are still very open.
In an interview with Goal, at the end of Senegal's debut match against Tanzania in Africa Cup Of Nations, the defender spoke about his future with Napoli.
"If I will stay at Napoli? I don't know, but I think so. I don't want to talk about my future today. I prefer to talk about Senegal. I'm relaxed, I want to concentrate on the African Cup and then return to Napoli," he concluded.
