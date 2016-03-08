Koulibaly: 'Leaving Italy because of racism? They should be the ones to leave'

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly spoke in a long interview to L'Equipe. In one part of the interview he spoke about racism in Italy and the ways to tackle the issue.



"Leaving Italy to avoid racism? It would mean giving reason to the racists. They are the ones who have to go. We must stay, show that we are always present," he said.



Koulibaly also criticized the authorities who "hesitate to apply" the existing measures against racist chants: "I have never seen any fans banned from the stadiums, really strong fines, penalties of losing points. We need an example that leaves its mark," he added.