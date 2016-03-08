Koulibaly: Manchester United ready to submit bid as Napoli slap €150m price-tag on star defender

23 March at 17:45
Manchester United are ready to make an offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports. The Senegalese center-back is regarded as one of the strongest defenders in the world and according to the Italian paper, the Partenopei have slapped a € 150 million price-tag on their star defender.

Koulibaly is one of the most wanted footballers in the world. Real Madrid have also been linked with welcoming his services as Raphael Varane could leave the Merengues at the end of the season. The French defender is reported to have already given his farewell to his team-mates and if he'd ever leave, Koulibaly could be the number one replacement.

Napoli, however, will only sell him for a very high price-tag, a fee that only the best European clubs will be able to match in the summer. A potential € 150 million move would be one of the bigger ones in the history of the game and Manchester United are ready to step in the race.

